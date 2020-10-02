Irina Slavina, editor-in-chief of the Internet edition “Koza Press”, committed suicide near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Nizhny Novgorod. Baza Telegram channel reports.

Not long before this, a Russian journalist published a post on her Facebook page: “I ask you to blame the Russian Federation for my death.”

On October 1, it was reported that the journalist was searched in the morning. In a commentary to Echo Moskvy, Slavina said that her computers, telephones and data carriers were seized.

In a conversation with NN.ru, the editor-in-chief of the publication said that the searches, which began at six in the morning, were attended by more than ten people, including two attesting witnesses, whom the security forces brought themselves. According to her, the officers did not allow her to call the lawyer, and her husband was not allowed to call her daughter. Slavina clarified that she never received a protocol of the seized items from them.