Irina Slavina, editor-in-chief of the independent Internet publication Koza Press, set herself on fire near the Interior Ministry in Nizhny Novgorod. She left a suicide note in her Facebook: “I ask you to blame the Russian Federation for my death.”

According to the Telegram resource Baza, Slavina died on the spot, although passers-by and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs tried to extinguish her.

The day before what happened, on October 1, they came to Slavina with a search in the case of “Open Russia”, as a result of which all electronic devices were taken away.

“At 6:00, 12 people entered my apartment with a gas cutter and a crowbar: officers of the TFR, police, SOBR, attesting witnesses. The husband opened the door. I, being naked, was already dressing under the supervision of a lady I did not know. A search was carried out. The lawyer was not allowed to call. They were looking for brochures, leaflets, accounts of Open Russia, possibly an icon with the face of Mikhail Khodorkovsky. I have none of this. But they took what they found — all the flash drives, my laptop, my daughter’s laptop, my computer, my phone — not only mine, but also my husband’s — a bunch of notebooks on which I scribbled during press conferences. I was left without means of production “, – the woman told reporters of a local resource following the searches.

Let us remind you that earlier a supporter of the opposition in the Belarusian Smolevichi resorted to self-immolation – a man poured gasoline on himself and set himself on fire right in front of the police station. And in Russia, a novice of the monastery, who contracted the coronavirus, decided to commit suicide in this way.

