In Dagestan, a 60-year-old journalist became a defendant in the case due to the publication of fakes about the Russian Armed Forces

In Dagestan, investigators opened a case against a 60-year-old local resident suspected of publishing fake news about the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (RF Armed Forces). Oksana Tenetova, the official representative of the Republican Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, told Lente.ru about this.

According to investigators, in April 2022, a suspect in a banned social network posted a post with false information about the Russian army. The woman faces up to three years in prison.

As a source in law enforcement told Lente.ru, we are talking about journalist Svetlana Anokhina, who previously collaborated with several opposition publications.

On March 30, it was reported that in Moscow a pensioner received seven years in prison for publishing fake stories about the Russian army.