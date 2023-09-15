Home page politics

In autumn 2022, a Russian pilot wants to shoot down a British plane. Moscow blames technical failure. The matter is probably different.

London – The incident was extremely explosive. When a military reconnaissance aircraft from the British Royal Air Force encountered two Russian fighter jets in international airspace over the Black Sea on September 29, 2022, a catastrophe came close to occurring. Suddenly one of the Russian SU-27 aircraft fired a guided missile at a British RC-135 Rivet Joint. If hit, this could have been fatal for its crew.

At the time, Russia blamed technical failure, and the government in Great Britain publicly confirmed this reason. “We do not view this incident as a deliberate escalation on the part of the Russians,” then-Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement to MPs on October 20. “Our analysis concludes that it was a malfunction.”

Fighter jet from Russia probably wanted to shoot down British reconnaissance aircraft

But now she reported BBC Citing three sources familiar with the matter, intercepted Russian radio messages portrayed the situation differently. Accordingly, the Russian fighter jet pilot is said to have tried to shoot down the RC-135 Rivet Joint because of a misunderstood radio message.

The intercepted messages indicate that one of the Russian pilots believed he had received permission to attack the British aircraft. Previously, a Russian ground station had sent the ambiguous message to its pilots: “You have the target.”

One of the pilots took this as a clearance to fire and fired, but the projectile missed the target. “It was a miss, not a malfunction,” she wrote BBC. The other Russian pilot, who interpreted the radio message differently, turned away and insulted his wingman. The casual language shows a high level of non-existent professionalism, the quoted BBC their sources.

Great Britain wants to avoid escalation in the Ukraine war

The British Ministry of Defense did not confirm the report, but said in response: “Our aim has always been to ensure the security of our operations, avoid unnecessary escalations and inform the public and the international community.” It continued that the incident was a “clear reminder” of the possible consequences of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.

While the British government is downplaying the incident, the US military is much clearer. A series of intelligence documents posted by a young soldier on a video game platform mentioned a “near miss” in the middle of the Ukraine war. “The incident was far more serious than originally portrayed and could have amounted to an act of war,” the New York Times reported. The newspaper also quoted an unnamed U.S. defense official who called the incident “really, really scary.”

Despite the near miss, the Royal Air Force continues to monitor the Black Sea. But these flights are now escorted by Typhoon fighter jets armed with air-to-air missiles. The United Kingdom is the only NATO member to carry out manned missions over the Black Sea. (cs/dpa)