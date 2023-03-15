Ukraine, Russian jet over Europe

British Royal Air Force (RAF) and German Air Force fighter aircraft they intercepted a Russian military aircraft over Estonian airspacewrites the BBC in a tweet, which cites no sources. The Russian aircraft, a four-engine Ilyushin Il-78 Midas transport and aerial refueling aircraft, he flew between the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and St. Petersburgand transited through Estonian airspace, the Baltic, without announcing his handover to Tallinn Air Control. The two planes that intercepted it, two Typhoons that took off for the occasion, one German, the other British, escorted the Il-78 out of Estonian space.

Moscow: the US will interrupt military activities on our borders

There Russia calls on the US to end what it calls “unacceptable military activities near Russia’s borders” after yesterday’s crash involving a Moscow jet and an American drone. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency.

Russian media, recruitment of 400,000 servicemen since April

Starting April 1st, Russia will start a new recruitment of contracted soldiers, the Defense Ministry has sent orders to the regions indicating the number of people they will have to sign: Russian regional media wrote that a total of 400,000 contracted servicemen are to be added to the army, according to the plans of the Federation Defense Ministry. This was reported by the Radio Svoboda website. According to the Vyrstka newspaper, the registration and enlistment offices are trying to compensate for the losses of the Russian army.

In Russia “there is no discussion” of a possible new wave of recruitments as part of the partial military mobilization introduced last September. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, after a Russian site, Ura.ru, wrote that a campaign to recruit 400,000 professionals to be integrated into the Russian forces will begin on April 1, according to plans already envisaged.

Military maneuvers of China, Russia and Iran in the Gulf of Oman

The armed forces of China, Iran, Russia and other countries will hold, from today, March 15, until March 19, a cycle of joint naval exercises, called ‘Security Bond – 2023’, in the Gulf of Oman. These are, reported a note from the Beijing Defense Ministry, operations developed on the cycles already held by China, Iran and Russia in 2019 and 2022.

