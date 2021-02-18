On Sakhalin, during a blizzard, a janitor fell into a three-meter snowdrift on his way to work and almost died. The man told about this to the portal ASTV.RU.

The Russian received an order from his superiors to go to work during a blizzard. He had to get there along an uncleared road. After walking just a few tens of meters from the house, the man fell headlong into the snow. “The snow is loose, it falls everywhere, it is impossible to breathe, I began to choke. I got out of my last strength and somehow crawled back home, ”said the janitor.

The man complained that his superiors are threatening him with dismissal, because due to a blizzard, he had already missed two working days. The Russian explains that he could not get to work because the driveway to his house and the adjacent streets were not cleared of snow. He sent his management a video of snowdrifts filmed in his yard in the hope that the authorities would get into his position.

Earlier it was reported that during the clearing of the road during a blizzard, a grader with a driver disappeared. A 42-year-old man went to clear the pass between two settlements. After that, he disappeared and has not been in touch for two days. Local residents tried to organize a search, but they were unable to do so due to poor visibility and snowstorms. Rescuers went to the likely location of the grader.

A cyclone from the mainland has been raging on Sakhalin for several days. Because of the blizzard, roads were blocked, the operation of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport was limited, the Vanino – Kholmsk ferry crossing was closed. In the north of the island, one-story houses are almost completely covered with snow.