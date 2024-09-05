Court gives 10 years to member of Brotherhood of Murderers for Nazi graffiti in St. Petersburg

The First Western District Military Court sentenced Vladislav Basov, a member of the terrorist organization “Maniacs. Cult of Killers” (MKU), banned in Russia, who painted 11 Nazi graffiti on fences and buildings in St. Petersburg, to 10 years in prison. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the joint press service of the city’s courts.

The defendant was found guilty under Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Participation in the activities of a terrorist organization”). He will spend the first three years in prison, and then in a maximum security penal colony.

The court found that in June 2023, Basov, a supporter of nationalist views, joined the Brotherhood of Killers community, which later became part of the MKU. In order to promote the ideology of neo-Nazism and violence, on July 26, 2023, Basov spray-painted inscriptions and symbols of the MKU on the territory of the Nevsky District with black paint. He painted the emblem of the military units of the Wehrmacht troops, a Celtic cross, and a swastika.

On September 4, it was reported that FSB officers had identified a member of a Ukrainian nationalist group operating in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). A resident of the Kharkiv region who adheres to neo-Nazism ideology was detained. According to the special service, he has been participating in military actions against Russia in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics since April.