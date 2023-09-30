Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: Russian Iskanders destroyed a train with armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of a train with armored vehicles by Russian Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, as well as the concentration area of ​​two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports RIA News.

The department said that reconnaissance officers managed to discover the loading site of a Ukrainian Armed Forces train with armored vehicles in the Nikolaev region, after which the coordinates of the target were transferred to the Iskander crew, which launched a missile strike. In addition, the concentration area of ​​two Ukrainian brigades near the settlement of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk direction was destroyed.

Earlier, ex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin was outraged by the inability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to take Tokmak and, in general, by the course of the summer counter-offensive, which did not bring significant results. He proposed sending former Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov to the line of combat contact along with the current head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umerov and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Kirill Budanov.