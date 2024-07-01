Fighterbomber: Russia destroyed 6 Su-27s of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Iskanders at the airfield in Mirgorod

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed four Su-27s of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the airfield in Mirgorod, and two more fighters were damaged. This was reported by Fighterbomberposting a video of the impact.

Judging by the footage, cluster warheads were used to carry out the strikes. It can be assumed that the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system was used in the attack.

According to information Telegram-channel “Iznanka”, operators of Russian reconnaissance drones observed the ferrying of equipment at an airfield in the Poltava region for several days. As soon as the accumulation of aircraft became significant, the data was transmitted to missilemen, who carried out the strike. They managed to hit several fighters, after which a fire broke out in the hangars.

Saving the equipment from the fire, the airfield’s technical staff brought the remaining Ukrainian Su-27s into the open, giving the Russian Armed Forces the opportunity to carry out a second attack with the Iskander. According to the source, in addition to the aircraft, up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that Russian troops had struck a Ukrainian military airfield and the aircraft stationed there. In addition, the Russian army struck a complex of weapons and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and storage sites for unmanned boats.