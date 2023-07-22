Buying a cheap car in Mexico is not an easy task. However, there are opportunities that can only be seized once in a lifetime, just as the content creator did, Russian Vladk who bought the cheapest Chevrolet Camaro in Mexico.

It was through his social networks where the influencer born in Belarus shared his new acquisition, a 2016 model year Camaro for which he invested a considerably ridiculous amount compared to the real price of this car.

“Join me to receive the cheapest Camaro in all of Mexico. What a thrill!”manifested Russian Vladk in your post.

In the video, the 24-year-old could not hide his excitement for acquiring a fabulous sports car, which despite having been purchased at auction, is practically intact, as it only has a bump on the rear and a busted headlight lens.

Russian Vladk mentioned that buying a chevrolet camaro It is something that he always wanted, before which, when he was able to fulfill this achievement, he could not have more words than simply shouting with emotion.

Chevrolet Camaro 2016 more than a car

2016 CamaroIt is one of the most incredible vehicles of the North American manufacturer. This one stands out for its great versatility, since it was released in two versions; 3.6L V6 and 6.2L V8.

This Chevrolet vehicle is one of the most powerful machines of its year, since it offers us an estimated power of 445 hp and more than 455 lb-ft of torque in its 8V version. While the 6-cylinder version gives us an estimated power of 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque.

Chevrolet Camaro 2016/ General Motors

Regarding its acceleration, the 2016 Camaro offers us an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / in 5.4 seconds and a performance of 12.75 km / L on the highway, a modest distance in relation to the machine.

