Barbie The Movie has become the new blockbuster. That is why this euphoria around the film of the iconic Mattel toy It has reached all corners, including TikTok, since recently the content creator, Russian Vladk revealed that bought barbie car.

It was through social networks where the influencer born in Belarus was excited about his new acquisition, a vehicle volkswagen beetleremembered for being the car of Barbie in many editions of the toy in the first decade of the 2000s.

“Race, today we bought Barbie’s car!”, mentioned Russian Vladk in a video of TikTokwhere he described that his visit for the auction was to pick up three vehicles, one of them the ‘car of Barbie‘.

In the recording, which already has several thousand reproductions, the young man showed the purchase he made. A red Volkswagen beetle vehicle from the year 2012 approximately.

This vehicle, although it is not the same one that inspired Barbie’s iconic car, does correspond to the same type of vehicle.

Barbie, one of the highest grossing movies of 2023

The Barbie Movie has become one of the highest grossing films of 2023. Their numbers confirm this, since only during the weekend of its premiere, the feature film starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken broke records in the United States and Canada, grossing just over 155 million dollars.

As if that were not enough, the tape inspired by the famous Mattel doll it is estimated that globally it raised about 337 million dollars.

This is projected to be one of the biggest hits for Warner Bros, who launched Greta Gerwing’s comedy about Mattel toys, who revealed the world’s first Barbie doll in 1959.

