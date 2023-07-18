The popular tiktoker originating from Belarus, Russian Vladk has gone viral again on social networks by showing how he earns a fortune selling second-hand cars in Mexico. On this occasion, the unit that made him earn juicy profits is a 2014 RAM truck.

The video was posted by Vlad Klimovich on his TiKTok account, @vladk.ruso where he challenged his 12.4 million followers to find out how much he spent for the rugged SUV.

He commented that the acquisition was made in the United States at an auction to later carry out the proper importation to nationalize the vehicle and sell it to the entire Mexican Republic.

RAM luxury line 2014/Photo: RAM



“See the next ship that came to us from the auction. How much do you think we bought it for, this 2014 Dodge Ram? We already made it national,” commented the influencer who will achieve fame for revealing the similarities and contrasts that he found in Mexico about his culture.

On the recording, Russian Vladk described that the Ram truck acquired it almost intactsince it only arrived with a few things inside, mostly garbage that was left by the former owner.

While on its price, the 24-year-old influencer revealed that the truck cost him 170 thousand pesos. Quite an ‘opportunity’, counting that this type of units of the same year has a value in Mexico of around 300 to 400 thousand pesos.

2014 Ram 1500 V6

Dodge Ram, 1500 2014 models is a spacious crew cab pickup. This unit is characterized by being one of the most economical in terms of fuel consumption, since it is equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine.

Despite having a relatively small engine, this produces up to 305 HP and 6400 rpm, is sandwiched with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and has a payload capacity of up to half a ton and a towing capacity of up to 4,354 kilograms according to with manufacturer data.

Conceived as a work unit, RAM 1500 offers everything in terms of luxury, since it also has Mediamed UConnect, an advanced system with touch screen, voice commands and navigation system control.

RAM 1500 MILD-HYBRID LIMITED 2023/ Photo: RAM / Theme



