RBC: Russian investors asked to cancel the tax arising from the exchange of Eurobonds

The Association of Bondholders (ABO) appealed to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov with a request to abolish personal income tax (PIT), which arose during the forced exchange of Eurobonds for substitute papers due to currency revaluation. About this with reference to the document and its confirmation by the head of the State Duma Committee on the financial market Anatoly Aksakov writes RBC.

According to the deputy, there is a topic for discussion and the issue may need to be further regulated. Although formally the Ministry of Finance did not violate the law when levying the tax.

The problem arose due to the fact that Eurobonds were purchased at a stronger ruble, and their replacement, associated with sanctions, took place at a weaker one. In foreign currency, investors did not receive money, but due to the registration of a new issue, it turned out that they received more expensive paper in ruble terms.

The exchange of bonds is not prescribed in the Tax Code, and the transaction takes place as a purchase and sale, which means that there is a certain income and, accordingly, personal income tax is charged. Earlier, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that it considers the operation to be the sale of Eurobonds. At the same time, they indicate in the ABO, in fact, an individual continues to own the same paper without buying anything.

Investors propose to change Article 214.1 of the Tax Code, which would allow taking into account a situation that has not arisen before. Experts note that the exchange of bonds has become forced for investors, it did not imply real economic benefits. Vasily Solodkov, director of the HSE Banking Institute, also pointed out that from a real point of view, if inflation is taken into account, investors, as a result of the exchange and tax collection, even received a loss and papers with which it is not clear what to do next. However, he refused to suggest what position the Finance Ministry would take.