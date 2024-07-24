Provex to invest 20 million rubles in waste processing in Kumertau

The scientific and production enterprise Provex will invest 20 million rubles in a waste processing plant in the Bashkir city of Kumertau. This was reported by “RBC” with reference to the head of the Ministry of Economic Development of Bashkiria Rustam Muratov.

The investor plans to process waste using the steam-thermolysis method and obtain metal cord, pyrolysis fuel and semi-coke in the amount of up to 3.5 thousand tons annually. In addition, the enterprise will process wood waste by biological decomposition with coal sludge to obtain up to 2.5 thousand tons of soil per year.

The project will be implemented in 2024-2028. Construction of the building, installation of utility networks and communications will begin this year. By 2026, the investor plans to reach revenues of 90 million rubles.

