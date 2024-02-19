The team of collaborators of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, who recently died in prison, stated this Monday that Investigators will conduct an “expert” examination of your body for at least 14 days.

Russia reported Navalny's death on Friday and his mother has since been denied the chance to see his body.

This is why I will introduce this: this is what Navalnogo прячут, чтобы скрыть следы уби йства. 14-дневная “химическая проверка” – это неприкрытая ложь и издеватеьство — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) February 19, 2024

“Investigators told Alexei's lawyers and mother that They are not going to hand over the body and that in the next 14 days they will carry out chemical analysis, an exam,” declared the opposition's spokesperson, Kira Yarmish, on YouTube this Monday.

“For at least two weeks, they will do some type of inspection,” he said.

“I will say it once again: Navalny's body is being hidden to hide the traces of the murder. This fourteen-day 'clinical analysis' is a crude lie and a mockery,” said the spokesperson, in a statement published on the X network.

Navalny in a Moscow prison on February 2, 2022.

Navalny's mother, Liudmila, traveled on Saturday to the Arctic prison colony, where her son was imprisoned, but they have not allowed her access to the morgue where, according to what she was told, the opponent's body is located.

Previously this Monday, The Kremlin indicated that an investigation into Navalny's death is underway but that, for the moment, this did not give “results”.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, also pointed out that what happens with Navalny's body or the date on which it is handed over is not the responsibility of the Kremlin.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny died on Friday under unknown circumstances at the age of 47 in a Russian Arctic prison. in an event that shocked the Russian opposition in exile.

This Monday, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, stated that is “considering additional sanctions” against Russia after the death of opposition leader in an arctic prison.

“There are already sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes,” said Biden, who has held Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “thugs” directly responsible for Navalny's death.

Biden and other Western allies have already imposed unprecedented sanctions to curb Moscow's actions in the war with Ukraine, although they have not managed to stop the conflict. However, doubts about Washington's future commitment to kyiv have increased recently.

Trump, the likely Republican nominee in November's presidential election, opposes aid to Ukraine and recently used his influence to kill an immigration reform bill that also included additional assistance to kyiv.

