ICR opened a criminal case against the prosecutor and judges of the ICC for issuing a warrant for the arrest of Putin

The Russian Investigative Committee (ICR) has opened a criminal case against International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan and magistrates Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aytala and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez for issuing a warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported to Lente.ru in the press service of the Russian department.

The criminal prosecution is obviously illegal, the ICR noted, pointing to the absence of grounds for criminal liability. Also, the ICC judges issued an illegal decision to “arrest” the Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, the report says.

The TFR recalled that heads of state enjoy absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states – such a provision is enshrined in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons.

The actions of the prosecutor and judges of the ICC contain signs of a crime – bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility, preparing to attack a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection in order to complicate international relations, knowingly unlawful detention, the TFR noted.

On March 17, the ICC issued warrants for the “arrest” of Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. It was clarified that such a decision was made against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine. The Kremlin noted that they are calm about such statements.