In Donetsk, investigators of the ICR came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In Donetsk, investigators of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it TASS reported in the power structures of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The incident occurred in the Kalininsky district of the city. At that moment, employees of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine, with a journalist, were inspecting the building of the Republican Clinical Hospital for Occupational Diseases, which had been damaged as a result of the previous shelling.

Investigators, a journalist and employees of the medical institution went down to the basement, no one was hurt.