In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), 49 crimes from previous years have been solved, about half of them have already been sent to court. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the head of the forensic science department of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for the DPR.

According to him, from 2014 to 2022, crimes were committed against relatives of DPR citizens, but the perpetrators were not brought to criminal responsibility. Now the investigation and disclosure of crimes of past years is handled by the Investigative Department.

In total, the DPR Ministry of Internal Affairs and the DPR Prosecutor’s Office transferred to investigators approximately 1,380 criminal cases that had remained unsolved or suspended since 2014.

