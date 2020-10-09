The famous Soviet and Russian inventor, writer and screenwriter Mark Elyash committed suicide in Moscow. Reported by the agency “Moscow“.

The granddaughter of 85-year-old Mark Lvovich received a message from him in the messenger with the words “I died” and went to his house. In the apartment, she found a body and a suicide note. According to preliminary data, Elyash committed suicide due to a serious illness.

Mark Elyash is the author of over 60 patents, 10 scientific and technical books and dozens of journal publications. He worked as a chief technologist in the organizations of the system of the Ministry of Installation and Special Construction Works of the USSR, supervised the installation and commissioning of turbine and compressor units at the most important national economic and defense facilities.

He is the author of several novellas, the novel “Risk”, as well as the script for the 1974 film “Retaliatory Action”, in which Natalia Fateeva and Pyotr Shelokhonov starred. The film was shot at the Odessa Film Studio.

Elyash’s play “The Accident” in 1979 was staged at the Odessa Russian Drama Theater.

