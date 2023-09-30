Almost 20 months after the Russian invasion began, the Ukrainian economy is trying to be reborn, in the midst of bombings and the anxiety involved in carrying out economic activities in a country that has been besieged and turned into a battlefield, hand in hand with multilateral banking.

A report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that Ukraine would have lost the equivalent of a third of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the first year of the war. However, the same organization highlights in an official report that the economy adapted to the war: banking continues to operate, there is cash flow and a good part of commerce and industry functions despite the war situation.

In fact, the investment does not stop. The International Finance Corporation, which is the subsidiary of the World Bank that promotes private investment, especially in developing countries, is advancing an ambitious aid plan so that Ukrainian companies can recover and continue operating despite the war.

The role of multilateral banking

The vice president of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Alfonso García Mora, commented that “in Europe, investment volumes have also been largely motivated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has generated an enormous demand for support both in Ukraine as in neighboring countries.”

The IFC is holding talks with the private sector to identify investment opportunities in an economy trying to survive and recover in the midst of war. In fact, the multilateral entity reports a first investment package of USD 500 million to support companies that have been affected by the invasion.

In round numbers, the IFC plans to invest another US$1.5 billion in the coming months, to complete a global package of US$2 billion for this year.

Local residents walk past damaged buildings in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on September 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kupiansk is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the front line in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, where Moscow has made some progress in recent months

The IFC spokesperson explained that “one of the main aspects that is fundamental in Ukraine is to ensure that SMEs and corporations continue to carry out commercial activities beyond Ukraine. For that they need commercial financing and lines that allow them to do that and that is something we are doing directly with banks in Ukraine. “We are also investing in innovative companies that in turn invest in Ukrainian technology companies, that is, they are not as exposed to the possible impact that the war may have.”

After the 29% economic collapse caused by the war in 2022, the Ukrainian government expects the economy to grow around 4% this year and up to 5% in 2024.

Ukraine has already received about $3.6 billion from the IMF so far this year, as part of that organization’s economic rescue plan for Ukraine.