The Russian Interior Ministry showed the migrant who killed 82-year-old aviation colonel Seleznev

The Russian Interior Ministry showed a video of a migrant from Tajikistan who carried out a massacre of 82-year-old retired aviation colonel Viktor Seleznev in his own home. The corresponding footage was shared with Lenta.ru by the official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk.

In the video, the suspect answers questions from a law enforcement officer. The migrant said that he was detained by police officers because he hit the victim on the head twice. According to the foreigner, his son needed money for an operation. He approached the air force colonel to borrow money from him. The pensioner initially wanted to help him, but then refused. Then the attacker decided to deal with him. After the massacre, he connected the victim’s card to his phone.

On August 19, a foreigner attacked pensioners with an axe. The man could not be saved, and his wife was hospitalized in serious condition.