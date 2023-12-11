Head of the SVR Naryshkin: the West is discussing the need to replace Zelensky

Western leaders are increasingly discussing the need to replace Vladimir Zelensky as president of Ukraine. This was stated by the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia, Sergei Naryshkin.

Moreover, according to him, the need for this may arise in the near future.

Unfulfilled promises and rudeness were cited as reasons for replacing the president

Naryshkin named several reasons why the West is considering this possibility. Among them are Zelensky’s unfulfilled promises to defeat Russia on the battlefield, and the endless rudeness of the Ukrainian president in dealing with foreign partners.

But the main thing is Zelensky’s loss of ability to maneuver in a conflict with Russia in the interests of Washington and allies Sergey Naryshkin Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service

According to the SVR, the West believes that the Ukrainian president has gone too far in creating the image of an uncompromising supporter of an armed conflict with Russia to a victorious end. Because of this, Zelensky will not be able, if necessary, to become a party to negotiations with Moscow in the interests of temporarily freezing the conflict, Naryshkin explained.

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda / Globallookpress.com

At the same time, as the head of the department said, Kyiv’s Western colleagues are outraged by the boundless nepotism and corruption in Ukraine, “the scale of which shocks even politicians who know a lot about such matters.”

The SVR named future potential leaders of Ukraine

According to the SVR, as potential leaders of Ukraine, the West considers the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov, the Mayor of Kiev Vitaliy Klitschko, the head of the office of the President Andrei Ermak and the ex-adviser of the office Alexei Arestovich (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

Naryshkin clarified that, according to the Europeans, each of them can play the role of a “Ukrainian Pilsudski” and create a strong “cordon sanitaire” between Russia and Europe for decades.

Arestovich previously called for Zelensky to be replaced

Arestovich previously said that Ukraine should elect a president who can overcome corruption in the country, since Vladimir Zelensky was unable to cope with this task.

“Ukraine needs only one thing: for a person to come to power who will not steal. He won’t do it himself and won’t give it to others. Unfortunately, we have had no luck so far,” said the former adviser to the president’s office.

In addition, Arestovich has repeatedly spoken about plans to run for presidential elections. In his interviews, he also confirmed the words of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service that the West, as President of Ukraine, needs a politician who will be more flexible in the matter of possible negotiations with Russia.

Zaluzhny surpassed Zelensky in the trust rating of Ukrainians

Internal public opinion polls show that the trust rating for Vladimir Zelensky has fallen to 32 percent, which is half as low as Valery Zaluzhny’s rating—70 percent of respondents expressed trust in him. Zelensky was also beaten by Kirill Budanov, who received 45 percent of the votes.

Photo: Libkos/AP

Polls show that Zelensky risks losing the presidential election if Zaluzhny takes part in it.

The media had previously noted that Zelensky and Zaluzhny could turn out to be political rivals, and disagreements between them have been growing recently. In this regard, in particular, there is talk that Zelensky may try to dismiss Zaluzhny from the post of commander in chief.

Russia appreciated Zaluzhny’s ability to reach an agreement with Russia

Zaluzhny has more opportunities for peaceful negotiations with Russia than Zelensky, noted political scientist Dmitry Zhuravlev in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“He, unlike Zelensky, did not declare that he would not negotiate, so Zaluzhny’s hands are more free. But it is difficult to say whether there is a desire for peace; generals, as a rule, have no desire for negotiations. The question ultimately is not whether there will be negotiations, but whether the agreements will be respected,” Zhuravlev said.