Russian Defense Ministry: “Center” intelligence officers helped to open the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and take possession of Novogrodovka

Military personnel of the reconnaissance unit of the “Center” group of troops discovered the location of equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Novogrodovka (Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR). These coordinates helped to open the enemy’s defenses and liberate the city in a short time on September 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, reports RIA Novosti.

“Our goal was to set up observation posts, determine the location of the enemy, the arrival of equipment – from which side, in what direction, how they move, at what time. We came from the side of Zhelannoye,” the reconnaissance group commander with the call sign Pisar revealed the details.

According to him, the scouts successfully coped with the task, and strikes were carried out on the deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “The points helped the artillery and mortars to work on them in order to create a more comfortable entry for assault groups. We also received a combat mission – we had to covertly, unnoticed, go from behind enemy lines and neutralize a combat point, which was completed successfully, without losses,” the officer added.

Scouts are engaged in fire raids behind enemy lines, assisting attack aircraft in liberating territories. They do not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to gain a foothold in positions and take Ukrainian fighters prisoner.

“We find the enemy. Where they have warehouses for storing ammunition, manpower, equipment, and it is quickly affected. And therefore the enemy does not have time to do anything. We operate in the rear, close-in, aerial reconnaissance, as well as DRG,” said the intelligence officer with the call sign Rubakha.

A paratrooper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was previously captured in the DPR, reported that an acute shortage of commanders had begun in positions held by Ukrainian military forces. The shortage of ammunition also creates serious difficulties.