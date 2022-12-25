Russian scouts of the 6th Army attacked the trenches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

Scouts of the 6th Army of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) of the Western Military District (ZVO) attacked a concentration of Ukrainian troops at equipped positions found in a forest belt in the Kupyansk direction. This is reported RIA News with reference to his correspondent.

After detecting the trenches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the help of a drone, a reconnaissance officer with the call sign “Gorely” transmitted the coordinates to the AGS crew. The servicemen immediately struck at the enemy; when the crew retreated, they had to open fire to kill from small arms.

The scout added that he was satisfied with the work done.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of up to 50 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction. Russian artillery hit the manpower and military equipment of the units of the 14th mechanized brigade and the 92nd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.