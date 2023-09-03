The military of the Russian Federation of the 200th brigade of the Southern Military District destroy the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Soledar around the clock

Russian operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) conduct round-the-clock surveillance of the access roads near the front line near Soledar and, if enemy equipment is detected, they destroy it on the way. Told about it RIA News reconnaissance officer of the 200th separate guards motorized rifle brigade of the Northern Fleet, operating as part of the Southern Group of Forces.

“We notice equipment even before the moment it has time to approach positions, land infantry or open fire on our positions. Accordingly, we destroy it in the bud as soon as we immediately notice it, ”said the military.

According to him, at the moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are not conducting large-scale offensive operations, preferring counterattacks in small groups in separate areas.

Earlier, the Russian military hit the dugout of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with an FPV drone near Soledar. Intelligence of the 200th brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near the Ukrainian observation post identified a dugout in which the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine periodically hid during the operation of the UAV and artillery.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.