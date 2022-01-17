Russian military inspectors on Tuesday, January 18, will check the object of the British armed forces. This was announced by the head of the Russian National Center for Nuclear Risk Reduction Sergey Ryzhkov.

It is noted that the verification will be held within the framework of the Vienna Document 2011 “On Confidence and Security Building Measures.”

“The Russian team of inspectors is planning to conduct an assessment visit to a military facility of the British Armed Forces. The evaluation visit will be held on January 18, 2021 for one day, ”Ryzhkov was quoted as saying by the agency“RIA News“.

Thus, Russian specialists will visit a British military facility at its usual peacetime location. Then, at the briefing, information will be received from the command regarding the personnel, as well as the main weapons and equipment systems.

As specified in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the purpose of the military inspection is to verify information about the forces and plans for the deployment of the main systems of weapons and equipment in the UK.

In accordance with the Vienna Document, adopted in 2011 at the core OSCE forum (includes 57 countries in Europe, Asia and America), countries annually exchange information on military forces and major systems of weapons and equipment, on defense planning and military budgets.

Each OSCE state has the right to conduct inspections on the territory of any other, as well as to involve other members of the organization in participation in the inspection.

On Monday, it became known that British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace invited his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu to visit London. According to Wallace, the British side is ready to engage in a constructive dialogue in good faith and discuss issues on common security concerns. The Russia-NATO Council has shown that the alliance is ready for dialogue with the Russian Federation on a wide range of issues in the interests of Euro-Atlantic security, he stressed.

Earlier, on January 14, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the North Atlantic Alliance is ready for mutual arms control with Russia, including nuclear. At the same time, the Secretary General indicated that this control should also be possible for verification.

On January 12, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko pointed out that the United States had destroyed the arms control system. He stated that Russia is ready to engage in dialogue with NATO on the deployment of strike weapons, but “the ball is on the side of the alliance.” Grushko also noted that the task of containing Russia is put at the forefront of the alliance’s policy and military development.