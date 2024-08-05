Russian citizen injured when explosive device fell from drone in Kursk region

A civilian was injured when an explosive device was dropped from a Ukrainian drone on a residential building in the Kursk region. This was reported by the acting head of the Russian region, Alexey Smirnov, in his Telegram-channel.

The attack took place in the village of Korenevo in the Korenevsky district. When the explosive device fell, a local resident was injured, the nature of the injuries is not specified.