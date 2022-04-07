They took it out on Chanel. And maybe tomorrow will be Hermès’ turn, and therefore scissors, knives and hammers will rage on Vuitton’s it-bags. Scenes of unprecedented violence against the same status symbols that they have adored since adolescence and with which they dolled up in favor of selfies on social networks. Now, however, on social networks – perhaps in a crossroads given that Facebook has also closed its doors in their country – Russian influencers are not there And in response to the big luxury chains that have lowered their shutters in Moscow, they tear up 2.55 matelassè refined pieces, quartering them with the hatred “that the Russophobes deserve”. “We’ll show you what we are capable of” and down a nice video on social media that takes up the live scene. The first influencer to take it out on her Chanel was actress and TV presenter Maryna Yermoshkina stating that Chanel allegedly “humiliates her compatriots and discriminates against people on the basis of nationality. Not a single item or brand is worth my love for my homeland and respect for myself. I am against russophobia and I am against brands that support russophobia. If owning Chanel means selling my homeland, then I don’t need Chanel. ‘ Yermoshkina then urged the other influencers to snatch their products. The appeal was picked up, among others, by DJ Katya Guseva and model Victoria Bonya who said: «And Chanel doesn’t respect its customers, why do we have to respect Chanel? Bye Bye”. Convinced and lunar. Perhaps because no one warned them that in a neighboring country called Ukraine, the Russians do not simply respect the lives of people, including children.

