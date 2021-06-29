Russian infectious disease doctor at the First St. Pavlova Oksana Stanevich called the inexplicable deadly property of the coronavirus. She told in an interview with “Lente.ru” that patients definitely have some genetic predisposition to various forms of infection, including severe.

“Patients of all ages can have a mild form of covid and an acute course, which we call fulminant, when a person burns out uncontrollably. And no means, no therapeutic approaches to treatment have any effect on them. Moreover, some people simply do not have any objective visible prerequisites for severe outcomes, ”the doctor said. She admitted that this could be in some way related to non-specific or specific immunity.

According to her, it is impossible to predict according to what scenario the disease will develop in this or that patient. It is for this reason that it is important to get vaccinated, the specialist noted. “In order not to get sick and not to play Russian roulette,” she concluded.

Earlier it was reported that scientists from the University of Munich and the University Hospital in Ulm have identified a mechanism by which the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus suppresses protein synthesis in infected cells and opposes the immune system, which can lead to the death of the patient.