Through the TikTok social network, a trend became Russian in Mexico who explained how the business that has him ‘swimming in money’, which is why the video impacted everyone.

VladK Ruso, is a content creator of Russian descent, who came to Mexico to stay, as he has caused such a sensation on social networks by having millions of followers, well The young man gained popularity during the pandemic.

The Russian made an impact on digital platforms by recounting and debunking some of the myths of his culture, and even comparing his traditions with the customs of his native country and with those of Mexico.

Vlad Klimovich, originally from Belarus, is 23 years old. He came to Mexico with his family when he was two years old, which is why, despite not speaking Russian perfectly, he has stood out for his ingenuity, but he has also been in strong controversies.

Recently, VladK, who stands out on his YouTube account, having a channel dedicated to fans of fast cars, went viral on TikTok after explaining how he started the business that has him ‘swimming in money’.

The user identified as ‘@vladk.ruso’, having more than 10 thousand followers on the Chinese social network, usually responds to the questions of Internet users, as on this occasion when he answered: “How did you start your business?”

During the viral video, he announced that when he started in the world of buying and selling cars, he initially sold everything he had. Likewise, he said that his father has always dedicated himself to reselling, although before he dealt with models not so famous, compared to now presents luxury brands.

Therefore, he recommended his followers to work hard and don’t stop reinvesting, Well, that was the key to succeeding in the world of buying and selling cars.

