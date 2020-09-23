In the Altai Territory, a sentence was passed on a man who had raped three of his daughters for several years. About it reports regional department of the Investigative Committee.

The investigation established that a 38-year-old resident of the Kamensky District of the Altai Territory from 2016 to 2020 committed sexual violence against girls 9, 10 and 15 years old from a previous marriage. In total, 11 criminal episodes were proven.

The court agreed with the arguments of the investigation and sentenced the previously repeatedly convicted man to 18 years in a strict regime colony, and also appointed an additional punishment in the form of restraint of freedom for a period of two years.