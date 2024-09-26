September 26, 2024 | 18.12
Explosions were reported in Kiev shortly after an air raid warning, but authorities denied that Russia had attacked the Ukrainian capital. The Ukrainian Air Force said the air raid warning was triggered by the launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, but the Kiev city military administration later said the capital was not the target of the attack and that local air defense systems were not activated.
