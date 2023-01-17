The world record holder for towing heavy equipment, the leader of the Power Extreme Federation of Russia Sergey Agadzhanyan, nicknamed the Russian Hulk, plans to set the most difficult record in his career. On Tuesday, January 17, told “RIA News” his colleague, head of the heroic movement “The Strongest Nation in the World”, world record holder Mikhail Paller.

“The Russian Hulk, together with his colleague from Lyubertsy, record holder Sergey Chuprina, will try to destroy more than 100 objects in a row in the shortest possible time,” Paller said.

According to him, Agadzhanyan will use the most popular stage props: heating pads, frying pans, construction bolts, fittings and shovels. The athlete has already started training: he lost more than 10 kg to increase endurance and regularly performs exercises that mimic the upcoming load.

“Only one heating pad before bursting, the Russian Hulk will inflate several dozen during the execution of the number, which is already incredible and impressive, even by the standards of professional strongmen,” the agency’s interlocutor emphasized.

Sergey Agadzhanyan’s performance will take place in Kislovodsk in May.

On October 6 last year, the weightlifter set a world record by towing an electric rolling stock weighing 134 tons by 30.6 meters in one minute and 49 seconds. In addition, in the course of the movement, he inflated four medical heating pads to burst.

Prior to that, on June 12, the Russian Hulk added another world record to his track record – he twisted 46 pans in a row into a tube in 8 minutes 50 seconds.

In 2020, the athlete pulled a plane 35.4 meters and set national and world records. Aghajanyan was pulling a CRJ 200 Bombardier airliner, which weighs more than 16 tons.