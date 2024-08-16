The Ministry of Economic Development has proposed introducing a non-refundable rate in hotels

The Ministry of Economic Development has developed a bill, within the framework of which it proposed to introduce a non-refundable rate in hotels on par with a refundable rate. The corresponding document published on the federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

The initiative notes that an agreement on the provision of services of an accommodation facility may be concluded based on the customer’s choice. Russians will be able to make a non-refundable reservation – “a type of reservation that provides for the retaining by the contractor of the fee paid to him (in full or in part) in the event of a cancellation of the reservation or failure to check in of the consumer at the accommodation facility.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that hotel check-in be allowed with a driver’s license. Check-in with the new document will be available from June 1, 2025.