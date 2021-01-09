PE Omsk / Vkontakte

In Omsk, on Bulvarnaya Street, three floors of the hostel were flooded with boiling water. Reported by RIA News…

A video recording in which the entrance of a nine-storey hostel is flooded with water appeared in the public “PE Omsk” during “In contact with” Friday January 8th.

In the comments it is said that the residents were waiting for the electrician for about two hours.

A resident of the hostel said that the pipe burst occurred early in the morning. According to her, without waiting for the arrival of an electrician and employees of the management company, tenants of the ninth floor broke down the threshold of the balcony on the common area so that water would pour out into the street, and not into apartments.

Employees of the Rutas management company will start assessing the damage on Monday, January 11th.

“Apartments were damaged almost up to the fifth floor. But now you can turn on the light, everything is dry there. The foreman left yesterday, drew up an inspection report (…) On Monday we will go to work and will decide how and what to restore, ”explained the emergency control room of the UK.

The interlocutor of the agency added that the ninth and eighth floors were most affected.