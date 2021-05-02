The Russian national team defeated the Czech team in the fourth match of the group stage of the junior ice hockey world championship, reports TASS…

Group B meeting, held in Frisco, Texas, ended with a score of 11: 1. Among Russian hockey players, the hat-trick was scored by Matvey Michkov (2nd, 46th and 59th minutes), doubles were scored by Fedor Svechkov (48, 52) and Prokhor Poltapov (14, 39). Ivan Miroshnichenko (18), Arseniy Koromyslov (31), Danila Yurov (58) and Dmitry Katelevsky (34) also scored one goal each.

The Russian team with nine points is now in first place in the group. The Russian national team reached the quarterfinals ahead of schedule, at the moment its opponent has not yet been determined.

Earlier, the head coach of the Russian junior ice hockey team, Albert Leshchev, explained the team’s defeat from Finland in the second match at the World Championship in the United States. According to him, the team gave too much strength and emotion in the last game against the Americans. He also noted that less than a day has passed since the end of that meeting.