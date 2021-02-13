The Russian national shootout team defeated the Swedish team in the second meeting of the third stage of the Eurotour – the Swedish Hockey Games, reports TASS…

The scoring in the match in the 27th minute was opened by the Swedish hockey player Emil Pettersson. In the 38th minute, the scored goal was scored by Russian Danila Moiseev. Vladimir Butuzov became the author of the only realized shootout.

Formerly the Russian national team defeated the Finnish team. The meeting ended with a score of 3: 2.

Now the Russian team with five points is in first place in the Swedish Games standings.

The competition in Malmö will end on February 14th. In the final round, the Russians will play with the Czech national team, the Swedish hockey players – with the Finland team.

