Russian hockey player Vyacheslav Voinov, who had previously announced his desire to receive 100 million rubles a year, found a job by signing a contract with Dynamo Moscow. This is reported on website teams.

The 31-year-old defender signed a two-year contract with the team. It is noted that the player’s salary will be just over 70 million rubles a year. Dynamo General Director Yevgeny Krovopuskov said that Voinov has all the necessary skills for a modern defender.

In February, it was reported that Voinov expected to receive 100 million in one season in the Continental Hockey League (KHL), but not a single club of the organization agreed to the conditions of the athlete. The National Hockey League (NHL) teams were also not interested in the player’s services.

The Russian hasn’t played in the NHL since 2014, when the league disqualified him over domestic violence charges. The hockey player was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm, he received a prison sentence of 90 days. Due to the disqualification, Voinov was forced to return to Russia, where he played for SKA. As part of the Russian national team, he became the champion of the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.