Zadorov was suspended for two games for attacking an opponent in the head in the NHL

Russian defenseman of the Vancouver Canucks Nikita Zadorov was disqualified for two matches of the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL). This is reported on website leagues.

Zadorov used a power move against Swedish Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond. First, the Russian was punished for attacking his opponent in the head and neck area by being sent off for the rest of the match. The NHL later decided to also suspend the player for two games.

The meeting ended in overtime with a score of 4:3 in favor of Detroit. Vancouver has 74 points and is the leader of the Western Conference. Detroit is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 60 points.

In the 2023/2024 season, Zadorov scored ten points (one goal and nine assists) in 48 matches. In December, the defender was traded to Vancouver from the Calgary Flames.