Colorado player Nichushkin: the situation with the drunk girl in the hotel room in 2023 was blown out of proportion

Russian forward of the National Hockey League (NHL) club Colorado Avalanche Valeri Nichushkin told in an interview YouTube– to the channel “CHERKAS ATLANT” about the incident with a drunk girl in a room in 2023.

The hockey player said that he had a difficult season, an operation and a shoulder injury. “I knew that I would definitely not play this round, because after the injection you need some rest, otherwise it will not work at all. In the end, I made a bad decision, sat with friends. In the morning I had a plane, I had already flown out of the city. And that situation with the girl, in fact, has nothing to do with me,” Nichushkin shared, emphasizing that the situation was blown out of proportion.

In the spring of 2023, it was reported that a girl in a state of severe alcohol intoxication was found in Nichushkin’s hotel room in Seattle. She identified herself as Russian, but said that she was born in Ukraine. It was noted that no criminal investigation was underway.

In May 2024, the NHL suspended Nichushkin for six months, moving him to the third stage of the league’s player assistance program. During this period, the athlete will not receive a salary. In January 2024, the Russian already participated in an assistance program aimed at treating alcohol or drug addiction, gambling or mental health problems.

Nichushkin has been playing for Colorado since 2019. In the 2022/2023 season, the Russian won the Stanley Cup with the team.