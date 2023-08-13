Russian hockey player Morozov said that he received 15 thousand rubles a month in the MHL

Sochi hockey club forward Alexander Morozov spoke about salaries in the Youth Hockey League (MHL). This is reported Sport24.

According to the player, while playing for the Sakhalin Sharks, he received 15 thousand rubles a month. “But last year we had very good bonuses. 10 thousand rubles were paid for the victory, and 20 thousand rubles for the victory over the team from the top 5 of the “golden” division, ”said Morozov.

The Russian hockey player added that they were fed and paid for housing at the club, so the salary was needed only for pocket expenses. “It happened, of course, that on trips the portions for lunch or dinner were small, I didn’t eat enough, I had to buy something from food,” Morozov said.

On July 22, the Russian midfielder of Krasnodar Nikita Krivtsov spoke about the level of salaries in the lower leagues. The football player said that, speaking in the second league in 2020, he received an amount equal to the subsistence level, 11 thousand rubles.