Russian bandy player Maxim Ishkeldin died at the age of 30. It is reported by NGS.ru

According to the source, the athlete was found dead in his bed. It is noted that his blood clot has come off. Press attaché of the Novosibirsk club Dmitry Kondratyev said that the hockey player led a healthy lifestyle and observed the regime.

Ishkeldin began playing field hockey at the Novosibirsk club “Zarya”. He is known for his performances for Novosibirsk “Sibselmash”, “SKA-Neftyanik” from Khabarovsk and Krasnoyarsk “Yenisy”. As part of the Russian national team, he became a six-time world champion.

On May 11, Russian hockey player Vladislav Egin died at the age of 32 after suffering a coronavirus. The athlete died due to complications associated with the disease. Egin is known for his performances for Avtomobilist in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).