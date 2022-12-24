The 45-year-old hockey player lost consciousness and died during an amateur team match in Moscow

Russian hockey player died during an amateur team match in Moscow. This is reported REN TV.

It is specified that this happened on the ice arena on Yablochkova Street, where the Arsenal III and Jersey 53 teams met. The 45-year-old, whose name has not been released, passed out on the ice. Doctors assisted him, but he died on the way to the hospital. The cause of death has not yet been established.

In September, Canadian Air Centennials forward Eli Polfreeman died during a youth team preseason game. The ambulance tried to resuscitate the hockey player. It was not possible to do this, and in the hospital the doctors pronounced him dead.