Russian hockey player detained in Poland on charges of participating in a spy ring

A Russian hockey player from a first league hockey club has been detained in Poland on charges of espionage and participation in a spy network allegedly acting in the interests of Moscow. About it informs Homeland Security Agency.

This is the 14th person detained during this investigation. “All [задержанные] were identified as foreigners from abroad carrying out intelligence and propaganda activities against Poland and preparing acts of sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence,” the website says.

The man faces up to ten years in prison. So far, the court has decided on his arrest for three months.

The arrest of three more suspected of pro-Russian espionage activities in Poland was reported at the end of March.