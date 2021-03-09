Russian hockey player Denis Kazionov broke through the wall of a multi-storey parking lot in a Porsche. Video available at website REN TV.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the “River Park” residential complex in Moscow. The athlete tried to park and broke through the wall of the parking lot, because of which part of the car got stuck in the wall and hung at the height of the third floor. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

Kazionov is known for his performances for such clubs of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) as Metallurg Magnitogorsk, Dynamo Minsk and Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk. Last season, he played 41 games in the KHL with Neftekhimik, gaining nine points.