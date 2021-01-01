In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a Russian hijacked a bus and threatened to blow himself up and the passengers. This is reported by the local portal ASTV.RU.

The incident took place on Thursday, December 31, at about 14:00. The bus with 20 passengers went to the suburbs of the capital of the island region from west to east and stopped on Sakhalinskaya street. Policemen, rescuers, firefighters, medics, officers of the National Guard and the traffic police arrived at the scene.

The bus passengers and the driver were evacuated. According to preliminary information, no dangerous objects were found at the invader, as well as in the vehicle. He was taken to the police station for further investigation.

In October, it was reported that a man in the village of Taseevo, Krasnoyarsk Territory, locked a Russian woman and her children in a house, threatening with an ax. The attacker was detained. According to local residents, he wounded the district police officer and damaged the police car.