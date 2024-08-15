ARWU: Seven Russian universities included in the ranking of the most successful universities in the world

As many as seven Russian higher education institutions have entered the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2024. Such data is provided in a study by the Shanghai-based company ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, which is cited by RIA Novosti.

The ranking includes Moscow State University (MSU, in the 101-150 group), Saint Petersburg State University (SPbSU, 401-500), Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT, 501-600), Ural Federal University (UFU, 601-700), and Higher School of Economics (HSE, 701-800). The list also includes Novosibirsk State University (NSU, 801-900) and Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech 801-900).

It is specified that nine Russian higher education institutions were included in the ARWU study in 2023. This time, the Moscow State Medical University (MSMU) and the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (NRNU MEPhI) were not included in the ranking.

ARWU is an annual study published since 2003 to identify the world’s most successful universities based on a transparent methodology and objective third-party data.

Earlier it became known that the number of students in Russia who are satisfied with their university has grown. According to VTsIOM, the share of those satisfied with their studies has increased from 60 to 64 percent in a year. Now 58 percent of students feel proud of their alma mater.