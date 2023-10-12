Izvestia: helicopter detachments of the Russian Navy will search for and destroy sea drones

Helicopter squads as part of the Russian Navy will search for and destroy semi-submersible sea drones. About it report Izvestia citing a source in the Ministry of Defense.

The units will include Ka-27, Ka-29 and Mi-8 helicopters. The first crews have already completed training and entered combat duty in the Black Sea, the material notes.

In the future, helicopter detachments will be formed in other Russian fleets. Their activities will help protect ships and port infrastructure.

The publication’s interlocutors clarified that searching for semi-submersible sea drones is difficult; they are difficult to detect using radars or visually above the surface of the water.

Helicopter pilots are developing tactics to search for and destroy such aircraft, including in difficult weather conditions and limited visibility. After detection, large-caliber machine guns and hanging cannon containers were named the most effective means of combating them.

Earlier it became known about plans to transform the Ka-52M attack helicopter into an all-weather reconnaissance aircraft. The aircraft will receive a new all-round radar operating in the centimeter range.