Ministry of Defense: Aerospace Forces helicopters destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters in the Krasnolimansk direction

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction by a group of army aviation of fighters and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnolimansk direction, reports RIA News.

“The strike group of the army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit manpower and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnolimansk direction,” the department said.

It is clarified that combat aircraft fired unguided S-8 missiles from as close as possible, as well as in difficult weather conditions. The helicopters hit all targets, after which they performed an anti-missile maneuver and returned to their location.

Earlier, the head of the press center of the “South” group, Vadim Astafiev, said that the Russian military occupied more advantageous positions in the Donetsk direction in the area of ​​Kleshcheevka and Kurdyumovka (Artemovsky district of the Donetsk People’s Republic).