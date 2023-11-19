Moscow Region: Ka-52 Alligator helicopters destroyed a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold near Krasny Liman

Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters destroyed a long-term stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the Krasnoliman direction. About it told at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“Moving at a minimum altitude, the helicopter pilots of the Central Military District brought the vehicles to the line of opening fire and carried out a strike on the long-term stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 80-mm unguided aircraft missiles,” the department reported.

The department also clarified that the use of aviation weapons took place from a pitching position. This is a flight technique characteristic of helicopters and attack aircraft, in which the nose of the combat vehicle rises above the horizon, which allows you to increase the missile’s flight range without entering the range of enemy air defense systems.

In September, the commander of the 1st battalion of the 3rd assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, call sign “Rolo,” said that the superiority of the Russian Armed Forces in the air had become a huge problem for the Ukrainian army. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have little ability to counter Ka-52 Alligator helicopters, which can fire armor-piercing missiles from a long distance.